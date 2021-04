Deck (COVID-19 protocols) will be available to debut Thursday against the Pelicans, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Deck signed with the Thunder about two weeks ago, but scheduling a flight from Europe to the United States caused some issues, and he had to quarantine once he arrived. Deck is formerly a Real Madrid player. In 30 games with the team, the 26-year-old averaged 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.