Hill scored 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, four assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Hill bounced back from a poor effort in a blowout loss to the Heat on Monday by chipping in across the entire box score. In particular, he was more aggressive getting up his shot and was solid from three-point range. While his per game averages aren't flashy, Hill has chipped in at least four assists and at least one steal in four of his six games this season.