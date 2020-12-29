Hill compiled 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Monday's 110-109 loss to the Jazz.

Hill is turning back the clock in Oklahoma City. He looks a lot like the shifty guard that confounded defenses with the Pacers eight years ago. Hill spent two disappointing seasons in Milwaukee in a reserve role, and the change of scenery is a great opportunity for Hill to make a significant impact. Although his veteran presence is invaluable, many experts think it's just a matter of time before Theo Maledon takes over at shooting guard. If Hill keeps playing like this, Maledon's coming-out party may be delayed.