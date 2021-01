Hill posted 12 points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 112-102 loss against the Spurs.

Hill was one of three players that scored exactly 12 points for the Thunder, and the veteran point guard made his presence felt against his former team by tying his season-high marks for both rebounds and assists. Hill has also surpassed the 10-point mark in three of his last four contests, so he's clearly trending in the right direction.