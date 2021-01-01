Hill tallied eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and four assists over 24 minutes in Thursday's 113-80 loss to the Pelicans.

Hill returned to the starting lineup Thursday after missing Tuesday's game due to neck spasms, and he was relatively productive in his return. The Thunder were unable to get much done on the scoreboard against New Orleans, but Hill tied for a team-leading four assists in the loss. Barring any setbacks, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 34-year-old available for the team going forward.