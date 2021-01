Hill scored 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding a rebound, five assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Saturday's 108-99 win over the Magic.

Hill has started in his first four games in a Thunder uniform and has scored in double digits in three of those contests -- he also posted a season-high mark in assists. Hill also bounced back from an eight-point performance the last time out, and he should remain a reliable source for production in the Thunder's backcourt moving forward.