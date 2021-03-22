Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said Monday that Hill (thumb) recently had his cast removed, but the team doesn't have a timeline for the veteran guard's return to the court, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports. "I wouldn't say day to day," Daigneault said, when asked about Hill's status. "There is a rehab process with the kind of surgery he had after the cast comes off."

Oklahoma City doesn't look as though it will have an opportunity to showcase Hill prior to Thursday's trade deadline, but that won't preclude the team from dealing him elsewhere. With the Thunder clearly prioritizing the development of younger players in recent weeks, Hill will likely be shopped heavily leading up to the deadline, and he could be a buyout candidate if a trade can't be facilitated. Assuming Hill's next game is with another team, he'll likely be in store for a minor bench role that won't lend itself to much fantasy utility. Hill had started in 14 of OKC's first 15 games before being shut down in late January with the right thumb injury that required surgery.