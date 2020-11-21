More teams have been added to the original trade that sent Hill from the Bucks to the Pelicans and he will now actually be sent to the Thunder as a result, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hill will bring a veteran presence to a young, inexperienced Thunder squad. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.4 steals in Milwaukee last season. He also shot a career-high 46.0 percent from beyond the arc. He now projects to either start alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Thunders' backcourt or at least be one of the first players off the bench.