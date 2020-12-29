Hill is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic due to neck spasms.
The veteran may have tweaked his neck during Monday's narrow loss to the Jazz, in which he posted 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 25 minutes as a starter. If Hill sits out Tuesday, Hamidou Diallo would likely benefit most.
