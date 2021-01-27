Hill (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Phoenix.
The veteran missed Monday's win over Portland with a right thumb sprain, but there's a chance that Hill can return in time for Wednesday's matchup. The guard will likely be a game-time call barring any major setbacks before tipoff. If Hill is sidelined for a second straight, expect rookie Theo Maledon to earn another start.
