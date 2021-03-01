Hill (thumb) will remain in a cast for another week or two, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

The veteran is without a firm return timetable, but this latest news essentially rules out the possibility that he could return directly after the All-Star break. Even if Hill sheds the cast in a week, he'll likely need time to regain strength in his dominant right thumb, and he'll also need to build up his conditioning considering he hasn't played since Jan. 24. So long as Hill remains out, rookie Theo Maledon (33.1 MPG over his last seven games) should continue to hold onto an elevated role.