Hill (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Bulls, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

The veteran guard started and played 18 minutes in the preseason opener over the weekend, putting up 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists. Hill figures to be one of the first players off the bench for the Thunder this season.