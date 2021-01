Hill (thumb) will not play in Monday's game against the Rockets, Rylan Stiles of Locked On Thunder reports.

With George set to miss a fourth straight game, rookie Theo Maledon should once again bet set to start in the backcourt alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Maledon finished Friday's loss to Brooklyn with a career-high 24 points (6-6 3PT) in 33 minutes of action.