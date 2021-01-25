Hill will not play in Monday's game against the Blazers due to a sprained right thumb, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

This is the first we've heard of the injury, which likely occurred during Sunday's loss to the Clippers, which Hill finished with a season-high 22 points in 28 minutes of action. It's unclear if he'll miss additional time beyond Monday, but for the time being, Hamidou Diallo will likely be among the biggest beneficiaries, from a minutes perspective.