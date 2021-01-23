Hill registered 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes in Friday's loss against the Clippers.

Hill was one of five Thunder players that scored in double digits and was also tied for the team's lead in rebounds, so it was a strong performance across the board for the veteran floor general. Hill is not likely to post strong scoring performances on a game-to-game basis, but he has registered 10 or more points in four of his last six contests, so he might still be serviceable in most formats -- especially since he seems to have a starting role all but locked down.