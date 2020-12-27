Hill scored 21 points (8-9 FG, 4-4 3 PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Saturday's win over the Hornets.

Hill saw the fewest minutes of the Thunder's starting five, with Hamidou Diallo and Theo Maledon also earning significant minutes. He made the most of his time on the floor, knocking down all but one of his field-goal attempts. With the Thunder focused on developing their young core, Hill could see inconsistent minutes, particularly as the season wears on.