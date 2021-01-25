Hill registered 22 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Clippers.

Hill notched his best scoring output of the campaign -- and just his second game with 20 or more points since he scored 21 points in the season opener. The veteran point guard has scored in double digits in five of his last seven games and is slowly carving up a role as one of the Thunder's most reliable threats in an offense led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He's not likely to hover around the 20-point mark on a steady basis, but he seems to get enough touches and usage to be considered as a reliable double-digit scoring threat on most nights.