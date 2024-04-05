Hayward is starting Friday's game against Indiana, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Hayward came off the bench in his last 11 appearances, but he'll return to the starting lineup Friday since Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace are retreating to the bench. In his lone start since joining the Thunder, Hayward logged nine points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes during a loss to the Pacers on March 12.
