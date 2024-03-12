Hayward is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Pacers, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Hayward will replace Jalen Williams (ankle) in the starting lineup Tuesday. Hayward is averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.9 minutes across his 25 starts this season, all of which came for the Hornets.
