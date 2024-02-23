Hayward totaled zero points (0-2 FG) and four rebounds over 14 minutes during Thursday's 129-107 victory over the Clippers.

Prior to Thursday, Hayward hadn't played since Dec. 26 due to a calf injury, so it's no surprise that he received limited run in his first game with the Thunder. Though he did well on the boards, the veteran looked rusty on offense, going scoreless during his time on the court. Hayward's playing time should increase as he gets his legs back under him and becomes more familiar with OKC's system, but he may not reach the 30-minutes-per-game mark that he was posting with Charlotte before being traded unless he's able to work his way into the Thunder's starting unit.