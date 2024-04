Hayward (lower leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Charlotte.

Hayward will miss his first contest since initially suiting up for the Thunder on Feb. 22. He has failed to capitalize of late even with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) and Jalen Williams (ankle) both amid multi-game absences, as Hayward is averaging just 4.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 17.0 minutes while shooting 41.7 percent from the field across his last three games.