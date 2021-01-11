Diallo posted 25 points (10-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, four steals and three rebounds in 24 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 129-116 win over the Nets.

Diallo has come out of nowhere to turn in two outstanding lines in a row off the bench to wrap up the Thunder's road swing with the New York teams. In wins over the Knicks and Nets, Diallo combined for 48 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Considering the scoring production came on 66.7 percent shooting from the field, fantasy managers shouldn't be too invested in him if he predictably cools down in the next game or two.