Diallo netted 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in the Thunder's 92-87 win over the Trail Blazers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.

Diallo drew even with Deonte Burton for second on the team in scoring during what was yet another strong summer league performance. Diallo is now averaging 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists across four games in the desert, with his scoring average putting him behind only Kevin Hervey on the Thunder during play in Las Vegas.