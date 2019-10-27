Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Available Sunday vs. Warriors
Diallo (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Diallo didn't practice Saturday due to a left ankle injury but it doesn't appear to have been very severe. He's seen 20.5 minutes per game over the first two games of the season, and there's little reason to expect a change Sunday.
