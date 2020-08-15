Diallo totaled 27 points (10-22 Fg, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in 40 minutes during Friday's 107-103 loss to the Clippers.

Diallo made the most of his opportunity, putting up career-high numbers in both points and rebounds. While these kinds of minutes are certainly not to be expected moving forward, he could find himself in a somewhat favorable role heading into the playoffs. Luguentz Dort (knee) is a chance to miss at least a couple of games, opening up potential minutes for Diallo. Nonetheless, he is not a player to target in playoff fantasy leagues at this point.