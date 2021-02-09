Diallo tallied 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 41 minutes Monday in the Thunder's 119-112 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Oklahoma City only had eight players available for the contest, which played a factor in Diallo clearing 30 minutes for the fourth game in a row. Diallo will likely lose out on some minutes whenever Theo Maledon clears the NBA's health and safety protocol, but at this point, the 22-year-old should still retain a fairly sizable role as OKC's sixth man in that scenario. He's proven to be an efficient scorer for the Thunder, averaging 14.5 points (on 52.9 percent shooting) over the past 10 games while chipping in 4.8 boards, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.