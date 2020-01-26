Diallo produced 10 points (5-6 FG), 10 rebounds and one block in 22 minutes Saturday in the Thunder's 113-104 win over the Timberwolves.

After a poor showing as a spot starter Jan. 18 versus Portland, Diallo has moved back to the bench, allowing rookie Luguentz Dort to enter the top unit while Terrance Ferguson (personal) and Abdel Nader (ankle) have been unavailable. Despite his bench role, Diallo has been a more productive contributor than Dort, averaging 7.3 points, 5.8 boards and 1.3 assists in 20.3 minutes over the past four contests. Those numbers are good enough to keep Diallo on the radar very deep leagues, but he won't have a path to relevancy in 14-team formats or shallower unless the Thunder suffer more personnel losses.