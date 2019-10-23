Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Cleared for opener
Diallo (illness) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz.
Diallo was dealing with an illness to end the preseason, but he's feeling better ahead of Wednesday's opener. In his three preseason appearances, he averaged 16.5 fantasy points across 22.8 minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Out with flu•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Scores 16 points Thursday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Another strong performance•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Second straight solid showing•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Scores 20 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Out until mid-May after surgery•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...