Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Cleared to play Friday
Diallo (ankle) will be available for Friday's game against Atlanta, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Diallo has missed the last three matchups due to an ankle issue, but he's been cleared to play, although the Thunder figure to use him sparingly, given he hasn't gone through a full day of practice with contact since suffering the injury.
