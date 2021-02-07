Diallo provided 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Saturday's 120-118 win over the Timberwolves.

Diallo returned to the bench after starting two straight games in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's absence. He was a DFS favorite during his stint in the starting five, but his return to the second unit will bring his usage back to its previous level. The Kentucky product can provide relief at multiple positions, so he may still get enough run to be relevant in deeper seasonal formats.