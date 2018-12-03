Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Could be available in emergency
Diallo (ankle) is expected to be available for Monday's game against the Pistons, but he'll only play in an emergency, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
As was the case against the Hawks on Friday, Diallo will likely be in uniform, but coach Billy Donovan sounded as though the rookie would only be used if absolutely necessary.
