Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Could play Wednesday
Diallo (ankle) will have a chance to return Wednesday against the Nets, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Diallo has technically been available for the Thunder's last two games, but he hasn't seen the floor as the team continues to handle his sore left ankle with caution. Diallo was limited at Tuesday's practice, but coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday afternoon that Diallo is doing better, and the Thunder will wait until after pregame warmups to make a final call.
