Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Deemed questionable Monday
Diallo (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Clippers.
Diallo has been nursing left knee soreness dating back to Thursday and missed Friday's matchup. If the forward is unable to play once again Monday, Terrance Ferguson and Abdel Nader may see increased roles.
