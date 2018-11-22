The Thunder diagnosed Diallo with a left ankle sprain following his departure from Wednesday's 123-95 win over the Warriors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Diallo will undergo further tests Thursday before the Thunder provide a more definitive timeline for his return, but the initial diagnosis amounts to positive news. The rookie was in obvious pain after he appeared to awkwardly turn his lower leg in the contest, resulting in him being stretchered off the floor. Diallo still seems likely to miss multiple games, but it would appear he avoided the season-ending injury many feared.