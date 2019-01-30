Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Does little in win
Diallo totaled seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and a block across 17 minutes in the Thunder's win over the Magic on Tuesday.
Diallo drew the start at shooting guard with Terrance Ferguson (back) out on Tuesday, but his contributions were modest. The rookie out of Kentucky can't be counted on as a consistent option, even when he's inserted into the starting five.
