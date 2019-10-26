Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Doesn't practice Saturday
Diallo was held out of Saturday's practice due to a left ankle injury, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Diallo's status for Sunday's game against the Warriors is up in the air after he missed Saturday's practice with an unspecified left ankle issue. If he's unable to go tomorrow, look for Terrance Ferguson and Deonte burton to see increased minutes.
