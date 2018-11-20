Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Draws another start Monday
Diallo will start Monday's contest against Sacramento, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Diallo is in line for his second straight start, even if Alex Abrines (illness) is cleared to take the court. Diallo scored just one point over 19 minutes Saturday, so he'll aim to do more on the offensive end in Sacramento.
