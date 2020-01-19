Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Draws spot start
Diallo is in the starting lineup Saturday against the Trail Blazers.
The 21-year-old will join the starting five against Portland with Danilo Gallinari (rest) and Terrance Ferguson (illness) unavailable. Diallo is averaging 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 19.2 minutes this season, but he figures to see increased run Saturday.
