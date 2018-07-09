Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Drops 19 off bench
Diallo had 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3PT, 3-4 FT) in Saturday's summer league win over the Nets.
Diallo wasn't listed on the Thunder's initial summer league roster while he was waiting for a draft-night trade to become official, but he joined the team in Vegas for Saturday's game and made an instant impact off the bench. The second-rounder out of Kentucky also added eight rebounds, two steals and an assist in 21 minutes of action.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...