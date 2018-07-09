Diallo had 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3PT, 3-4 FT) in Saturday's summer league win over the Nets.

Diallo wasn't listed on the Thunder's initial summer league roster while he was waiting for a draft-night trade to become official, but he joined the team in Vegas for Saturday's game and made an instant impact off the bench. The second-rounder out of Kentucky also added eight rebounds, two steals and an assist in 21 minutes of action.