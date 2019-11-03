Diallo chipped in 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 115-104 win over the Pelicans.

Diallo saw the second-most minutes on the team behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander despite coming off the bench. As evidenced by the stat line in this one, Diallo isn't a reliable perimeter shooter. However, he is a highly athletic and energetic wing who's capable of creating havoc defensively and attacking the rim offensively. Still, his value will likely be limited to deeper leagues.