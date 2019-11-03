Diallo chipped in 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 115-104 win over the Pelicans.

Diallo saw the second-most minutes on the team behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander despite coming off the bench. As evidenced by the stat line in this one, Diallo isn't a reliable perimeter shooter. However, he is a highly athletic and energetic wing who's capable of creating havoc defensively and attacking the rim offensively. Still, his value will likely be limited to deeper leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories