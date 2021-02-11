Diallo racked up 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots in an overtime loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

Diallo was the only player on either team to collect double-digit boards in the overtime contest, and he finished with his second straight double-double as a result. The former Kentucky Wildcat is averaging 16.4 points, 8.2 boards, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five games and appears to be becoming more deeply entrenched in the Thunder's game plan. If he is still available on the waiver wire in your fantasy league, it makes sense to grab him before he's gone.