Play

Diallo will start Tuesday's game at Indiana, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Regular starter Terrance Ferguson (personal) is out Tuesday, providing the starting opportunity for Diallo. The 21-year-old is averaging 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 22.0 minutes through 10 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories