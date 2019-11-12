Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Enters starting lineup
Diallo will start Tuesday's game at Indiana, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Regular starter Terrance Ferguson (personal) is out Tuesday, providing the starting opportunity for Diallo. The 21-year-old is averaging 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 22.0 minutes through 10 games this season.
