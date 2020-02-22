Diallo (coach's decision) didn't get off the bench Friday in the Thunder's 113-101 win over the Nuggets.

Diallo hasn't seen the floor in either of the Thunder's past two games and appears to be behind at least four players (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Dennis Schroder and Terrance Ferguson) in Oklahoma City's pecking order on the wing. Neither Dort nor Ferguson have been especially impressive in the minutes they've received, but Diallo's inability to knock down shots from the outside looks like it may continue to keep him in coach Billy Donovan's doghouse. Over his 83 career NBA appearances, Diallo has hit only nine of his 53 three-point attempts (17 percent).