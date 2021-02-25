Diallo won't return to Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to right groin soreness, Erik Gee of SI.com reports.

The 22-year-old had five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes Wednesday' before leaving with the injury. Diallo should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Hawks until the team updates his status.