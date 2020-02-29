Diallo had just two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and a rebound in 21 minutes Friday, as the Thunder fell to the Bucks 133-86.

Picking up three fouls in the first quarter stalled Diallo's night, but considering the nature of the contest, there was plenty of opportunity for Diallo to get involved. Twenty-one minutes represented his most playing time in nearly a month. It would take an extended absence from a Thunder starter for Diallo to begin approaching fantasy relevance.