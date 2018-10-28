Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Inactive Sunday
Diallo will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Suns, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Diallo didn't make it to walkthrough earlier in the day, so he'll be held out as a result. He'll have a chance to play Tuesday against the Clippers.
More News
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Plays career-high 21 minutes•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Plays whopping 29 minutes Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Will pick up spot start Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Scores 13 points in Sunday's win•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Solid outing Friday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Leads team in scoring•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...