Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Leads team in scoring
Diallo posted 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds across 22 minutes during Thursday's 92-85 summer league loss to the Grizzlies.
Diallo led the Thunder in scoring during Thursday's loss. A second-round pick in this year's draft, the Kentucky product had totaled 28 points and 13 rebounds across 55 minutes prior to Thursday's action. He may have an opportunity to fight for reserve minutes on OKC this season considering the team's shallow bench.
