Diallo registered eight points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and six rebounds across 19 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss at Denver.

Diallo surpassed the 15-point mark in three straight games between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12, but he followed that with three straight contests of single-digit scoring performances. Those inconsistencies, as well as his defined role off the bench where he rarely plays more than 25 minutes, make him a player worth targeting only in deeper formats.