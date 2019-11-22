Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Listed out Friday
Diallo (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Diallo is on track to miss his fourth straight game due to a left knee sprain. Terrance Ferguson and Abdel Nader should continue to see extended minutes as a result.
