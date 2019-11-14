Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Misses practice Thursday
Diallo did not practice Thursday due to knee soreness, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear when Diallo's knee started barking, though it could help explain his underwhelming performance in his first start of the season Tuesday against the pacers. He should be considered questionable heading into Friday's game against the 76ers.
